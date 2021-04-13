April 13 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is giving a glimpse of the new film The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the action comedy Tuesday featuring Ryan Reynolds as bodyguard Michael Bryce.

The preview shows Michael (Reynolds) take a sabbatical from being a bodyguard, only to have his vacation interrupted by Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek), the wife of hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson).

Michael and Sonia (Hayek) are then seen teaming up to save Darius (Jackson).

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is a sequel to the 2017 film The Hitman's Bodyguard, which followed Michael as he protected Darius, who was to testify at the International Criminal Court.

The new movie is directed by Patrick Hughes, who also directed the first film, and co-stars Frank Grillo, Richard E. Grant, Tom Hopper, Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard opens in theaters June 16.