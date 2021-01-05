Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor hatch a plan to steal a diamond during the COVID-19 pandemic in the first trailer for upcoming HBO Max film, Locked Down.

Hathaway and Ejiofor portray a couple ready to separate in the clip released on Tuesday.

The pair must continue to live in the same house together due to a mandatory lockdown measure that is put into place.

Hathaway and Ejiofor get past their differences and team up in order to secure a diamond worth millions from luxury department store Harrods.

"Co-habitation is proving to be a challenge, but fueled by poetry and copious amounts of wine, it will bring them closer together in the most surprising way," reads the synopsis.

Locked Down, from director Doug Liman, is coming to HBO Max on Jan. 14.

Stephen Merchant, Mindy Kaling, Lucy Boynton, Dule Hill, Jazmyn Simon, Ben Stiller and Ben Kingsley also star.