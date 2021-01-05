Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor hatch a plan to steal a diamond during the COVID-19 pandemic in the first trailer for upcoming HBO Max film, Locked Down.
Hathaway and Ejiofor portray a couple ready to separate in the clip released on Tuesday.
The pair must continue to live in the same house together due to a mandatory lockdown measure that is put into place.
Hathaway and Ejiofor get past their differences and team up in order to secure a diamond worth millions from luxury department store Harrods.
"Co-habitation is proving to be a challenge, but fueled by poetry and copious amounts of wine, it will bring them closer together in the most surprising way," reads the synopsis.
Locked Down, from director Doug Liman, is coming to HBO Max on Jan. 14.
Stephen Merchant, Mindy Kaling, Lucy Boynton, Dule Hill, Jazmyn Simon, Ben Stiller and Ben Kingsley also star.
Moments from Anne Hathaway's career
Anne Hathaway, who portrays Princess Mia in "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement," poses for photographers as she arrives for the premiere of the film at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on August 7, 2004. The first film
premiered in 2001. Photo by Maria Gutierez/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Meryl Streep, Adrian Grenier and Hathaway arrive for the premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada"
in New York City on June 19, 2006. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Hathaway arrives for the Academy Awards in Hollywood on February 25, 2007. Later that year, she starred as Jane Austen
in "Becoming Jane." Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Cast members Hathaway (L) and Kate Hudson arrive for the premiere of "Bride Wars"
in New York City on January 5, 2009. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Hathaway arrives at the Academy Awards in Hollywood on February 22, 2009. Later that year, she was invited to be a voting member
of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Hathaway (C) poses with Harvard University seniors dressed in drag Clifford Murray (L) and Derek Mueller during the Harvard University Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year
parade in Cambridge, Mass., on January 28, 2010. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Hathaway arrives for the premiere of "Valentine's Day" in the Hollywood on February 8, 2010. Later that year, she started filming
for the film "One Day," costarring with Jim Sturgess. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Hathaway attends the premiere of "Alice In Wonderland" in London on February 25, 2010. She played the role
of the White Queen. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Hathaway hosted
the Academy Awards in Hollywood on February 27, 2011. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Hathaway attends the premiere of "One Day" in London on August 23, 2011. Earlier that year, Hathaway was tapped to star as Catwoman
in "The Dark Knight Rises." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Hathaway arrives on the red carpet at the "Les Miserables" in New York City on December 10, 2012. The film was noted as one of 2012's most memorable
. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Hathaway won
for Best Female Supporting Actor for her role in "Les Miserables" at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles on on January 27, 2013. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Hathaway won
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for "Les Miserables" backstage at the Academy Awards on February 24, 2013. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Hathaway arrives on the red carpet
at the Costume Institute Benefit for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2013. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Hathaway, host of Elyse Walker's The Pink Party, arrives for the event in Santa Monica, Calif., on October 19, 2013. The actress celebrated her 31st birthday
the following month. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Hathaway talks to reporters at the premiere of her new film "Interstellar"
at Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum on the National Mall in Washington D.C., on November 5, 2014. Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo
Hathaway arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass" in New York City on May 4, 2015. Later that year, Hathaway was in Forbes' list of Top 10 highest paid actresses
. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Hathaway arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "The Intern"
in New York City on September 21, 2015. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Adam Shulman (L) and Hathaway attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 28, 2016. The couple married in 2012 and welcomed their first son
, Jonathan in March 2016. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Cast members, left to right,, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Hathaway and Awkwafina arrive for the CinemaCon presentation
of "Ocean's Eight" in Las Vegas on April 24, 2018. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo
Hathaway arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 7, 2018. The month after, Hathaway recalled compliments
she received from her "Ocean's 8" cast. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Hathaway arrives for the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on November 4, 2018. Later that month, Hathaway was amongst the nominees
for Favorite Female Movie Star at the People's Choice Awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Hathaway attends the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 6, 2019. Later that year, Hathway starred
in "Modern Love," inspired by true stories from the New York Times' column of the same name, and announced her second pregnancy
. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Hathaway attends the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on January 12, 2020. Later that year, she sat down with Drey Barrymore and discussed two roles
she wished she could have played. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo