Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Anne Hathaway appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss her new film, The Witches, and how she wore her least favorite costume in 2014's Interstellar.

Kimmel, on Tuesday, asked Hathaway about the unique makeup and costumes she dons in The Witches in order to portray the evil Grand High Witch and if it was uncomfortable to bring the character to life.

"It was a long time in the hair and makeup chair, but the rest of the costume was fine. The worst costume I've ever had was on Interstellar. Those space suits, they were hard," the actress said.

"We were in pretty rugged conditions. We were in Iceland, we were running through water, we were climbing glaciers. Maybe I put too much pressure on myself but I was the only girl on the crew who was wearing one so I just thought I can't complain about this. It can't be me that breaks," Hathaway continued about her experience on Interstellar.

Hathaway said that that Interstellar co-star Matt Damon, however, was vocal about his discomfort in wearing the space suits.

"Matt Damon started his first day and about two hours into it he just pitched forward and just went 'This is the worst [expletive] costume I've ever worn.' And it was okay because once Matt Damon said it then the rest of us could complain," she continued.

Hathaway also discussed being a mother of two and how she is unsure if she wants a third child.

"Some minutes I'm like yes, absolutely, and some minutes the world scares me too much. And I think I got two healthy ones and that feels really great. So I don't really know yet," she said.