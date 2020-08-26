Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, from left to right, attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Justin Hartley (R) and Isabella Justice Hartley attend the Billboard Music Awards in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Justin Hartley has joined "The Noel Diary," a new movie based on the Richard Paul Evans novel. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Justin Hartley will star in a Netflix adaptation of The Noel Diary.

The streaming service said in a press release Wednesday that it will adapt the Richard Paul Evans novel as a new film starring Hartley, Bonnie Bedelia and Treat Williams.

The Noel Diary is directed by Charles Shyer (Father of the Bride, The Parent Trap), who co-wrote the script with Rebecca Connor and David Colden. Hartley and Norman Stephens executive produce.

The Noel Diary follows Jacob Turner, a best-selling author who returns home at Christmas to settle his estranged mother's estate. Jacob discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of Rachel, a beautiful young woman.

"Together, they embark on an adventure to confront their pasts and discover a future that's totally unexpected," an official synopsis reads.

Hartley plays Kevin Pearson on the NBC series This is Us, which completed a fourth season on NBC in March. The series will address the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Season 5.

Bedelia portrayed Camille Braverman on the NBC series Parenthood, while Williams played Andy Brown on the WB series Everwood.