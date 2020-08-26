Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Julie and the Phantoms.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the musical series Wednesday featuring Madison Reyes as the title character, Julie.

In the preview, Julie, a high school student grieving the death of her mother, forms a band with three ghosts (Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada and Owen Patrick Joyner). The trio encourage Julie to express herself and move others through her music.

Julie and the Phantoms find success but the ghosts must compete some "unfinished business" in order to "cross over."

Netflix previously shared footage of Reyes, Gillespie, Shada and Joyner's auditions.

Julie and the Phantoms is based on the Brazilian series of the same name, which aired on Nickelodeon Brazil from 2011-2012. The new series is directed and produced by Kenny Ortega (High School Musical).

Julie and the Phantoms is part of Ortega's multi-year deal with Netflix. Dan Cross and David Hodge will serve as showrunners and co-executive producers.

Julie and the Phantoms premieres Sept. 10.