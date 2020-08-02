Mckenna Grace attends the premiere of "Annabelle Comes Home" in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures posted on YouTube Sunday a 90-second video showing what Annabelle, the demonic doll from its Conjuring movies, has been doing during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Wonder what Annabelle has been up to in quarantine? Happy National Doll Day!" the clip is captioned.

It shows the doll -- in her signature long, white dress -- appearing in various unexpected places throughout the empty WB/New Line Cinema studio lot in Burbank, Calif.

Annabelle suns herself outside, watches one of her own films in a screening room, photocopies her face, enjoys some virtual reality entertainment, spins in an office chair and drives a golf-cart while wearing a face mask.

Most film and TV productions have been shut down since March because of the pandemic. Due to social-distancing practices enacted to slow the spread of the virus, most movie theaters in North America remain closed, with many films' release dates postponed.

Annabelle was a creepy character in 2013's The Conjuring, 2014's Annabelle, 2017's Annabelle: Creation and 2019's Annabelle Comes Home. She also had cameos in the WB superhero blockbusters Shazam! and Aquaman.