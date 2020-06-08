June 8 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new horror film You Should Have Left.

The studio released a first trailer for the psychological thriller Monday featuring Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried.

The preview opens with Theo (Bacon), his young wife, Susanna (Seyfried), and their young daughter, Ella (Avery Essex), booking a vacation at a remote home in the Welsh countryside.

Theo, Susanna and Ella start to notice strange things about the house. This, compounded with the couple's secrets, leads Theo to believe there is a sinister force at work.

"In this terrifying, mind-twisting tale, a father fights desperately to save his family from a beautiful home that refuses to let them leave," an official synopsis reads.

You Should Have Left is based on the Daniel Kehlmann novel of the same name. The film is written and directed by David Koepp and produced by Bacon, Jason Blum (The Purge) and Dean O'Toole.

You Should Have Left is available on VOD services June 19.