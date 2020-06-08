June 8 (UPI) -- Kerry Washington says it was a "privilege and delight" to direct the penultimate episode of Insecure Season 4.
The 43-year-old actress, director and producer celebrated the show's emphasis on black "joy" and "humanity" in an Instagram post Sunday after the episode aired on HBO.
Insecure is created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore and stars Rae, Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji. The series follows two best friends, Issa (Rae) and Molly (Orji), while exploring social and racial issues.
Washington shared a slideshow of photos and videos of herself on the Insecure set.
"I have been a huge fan of Insecure since the jump," the star wrote. "This is a show that showcases our full humanity. Our beautiful joys and struggles. Our culture, our neighborhoods. Our rich alive blackness. To direct this show was a privilege and delight!"
"I'm so proud to be part of the @insecurehbo family. The world needs more #MomentsOfBlackJoy right now. I think we did that AND more," she said. "I hope you'll watch, and I hope you laugh. Or cry. Or blush. Or scream. Whatever you need to do. We're all out here."
Washington also posted a photo on Twitter of herself with her dad, Earl Washington, who had a cameo in the episode.
"The featured background artist credits continue... who caught this guy on @insecurehbo tonight?" she wrote.
Washington announced in November that she would be directing an episode of the show. She shared the news in a video that shows her rapping in front of a mirror.
Washington previously directed episodes of SMILF and Scandal. She starred as Olivia Pope on Scandal, which ended in 2018 after seven seasons on ABC.
Insecure was renewed in May for Season 5. The Season 4 finale will air Sunday.
Moments from Kerry Washington's career
Cast member Kerry Washington attends the premiere of "Bad Company" in New York City on June 4, 2002. Earlier that year, she was nominated
for Best Female Lead for her role in "Lift" at the Independent Spirit Awards. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Washington arrives on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles on March 5, 2006. The year before she won
the NAACP award for best actress for her role in "Ray." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Washington attends the opening gala of The Times BFI London Film Festival: "The Last King Of Scotland" in London on October 18, 2006. Earlier that year, she starred
in Chris Rock's film, "I Think I Love My Wife." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Washington, Gong Li and Andie MacDowell arrive for the premiere of "My Blueberry Nights" on opening night of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 16, 2007. That following October, Washington co-directed
a music video for rapper Common. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Washington is honored with the Women of Achievement Award presented by the Women's Project in New York City on March 3, 2008. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Washington arrives on the red carpet before a screening of the film "Synecdoche, New York"
during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 23, 2008. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Washington arrives on the red carpet before a screening of the film "The Palermo Shooting" during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 24, 2008. Earlier that year, she appeared
at the Independent Spirit Awards. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Washington arrives at the Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 21, 2009. The month before, she appeared
on the "Yes We Will! BET's Inauguration Celebration" TV special. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Washington applauds during a reception in honor of International Women’s Day hosted by U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 8, 2010. Washington attended
the Obama inauguration in 2008. Pool Photo by Alex Wong/UPI | License Photo
Cast members Washington (L) and Tatyana Ali attend the premiere of "Mother and Child" in Los Angeles on April 19, 2010. That summer, Washington starred
in Tyler Perry's adaption of the 1975 play, "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Washington arrives for the Time 100 Gala in New York City on April 26, 2011. The following April, a synopsis of Quentin Tarantino's film starring
Washington, "Django Unchained," was released outlining the plot. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Washington (R) presents the Best Male Athlete award to Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 13, 2011. The July before, Washington read
the Primetime Emmy Awards nominations. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jamie Foxx (L) and Washington appear backstage during the BET Awards
in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012. Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/UPI | License Photo
Washington arrives at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on October 27, 2012. Earlier that month, Washington was featured
in the film "Girl Rising." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Washington arrives at the American Music Awards
in Los Angeles on November 18, 2012. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Foxx, Washington, Quentin Tarantino, Samuel L. Jackson and Christoph Waltz arrive at the French premiere of the film "Django Unchained" in Paris on January 7, 2013. The film set a holiday box-office record
in late 2012. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Washington accepts the award
for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for "Scandal" NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on February 1, 2013. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Washington presented
at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 24, 2013. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Washington attends the premiere of "Peeples" in Los Angeles on May 8, 2013. That summer, Washington married
San Francisco 49ers corner back Nnamdi Asomugha. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Washington arrives for the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 12, 2014. Washington and her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha ,welcomed their first child together
in May 2014 named Isabella Amarachi. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Tony Goldwyn, Scott Foley, Washington, Columbus Short, Katie Lowes, Darby Stanchfield, Joe Morton, Bellamy Young, and Guillermo Diaz, hold their awards for Outstanding Television Drama Series for "Scandal" at the NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Calif., on February 22, 2014. Later that year, President Barack Obama joked
that the show isn't something we want to "live out." Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI | License Photo
Washington presented
at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 11, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Washington arrives for the NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Calif., on February 6, 2015. Earlier that day, InStyle magazine said it didn't lighten
Washington's skin on their cover. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Washington arrives on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 22, 2015. Later that year, Washington helped
Ellen DeGeneres celebrate the 2,000th episode of her talk show. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Washington, the Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year
2016, (C) receives a kiss from Harvard University students Bobby Fitzpatrick (L) and Chaffee Duckers (R) during a parade for the award winner in Cambridge, Mass., on January 28, 2016. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Washington arrives for the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 18, 2016. Washington gave birth
to her second child, Caleb Kelechi, on October 5, 2016. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Washington was nominated
for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for her role in "Confirmation" at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 29, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Washington attends the LACMA Art+Film gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on November 4, 2017. A Shonda Rhimes crossover between
"Scandal" and "How to Get Away with Murder" was confirmed in early 2018. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Washington arrives for the NAACP Image Awards
in Pasadena, Calif., on January 15, 2018. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Washington arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in New York City on May 7, 2018. The month before, the final episode of "Scandal"
aired after seven seasons. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Washington presented at the Primetime Emmy Awards
in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. Later that year, she starred
in Netflix's adaptation of the Broadway play "American Son." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Washington arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 9, 2020. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo