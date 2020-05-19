May 19 (UPI) -- Penélope Cruz's film Wasp Network is coming to Netflix in June.

The streaming service announced Tuesday on Twitter that the political thriller will premiere June 19.

Netflix shared the news alongside photos from the film. Cruz plays Olga Gonzalez, the wife of René Gonzalez (Édgar Ramírez), a Cuban pilot who helps infiltrate anti-Castro organizations in Miami, Fla.

Wasp Network is written and directed by Olivier Assayas. The movie co-stars Wagner Moura, Gael García Bernal, Ana de Armas and Leonardo Sbaraglia.

"This Olivier Assayas cast? Almost too good to be true," the post reads.

Wasp Network is based on the Fernando Morais book The Last Soldiers of the Cold War. The film centers on the Cuban Five, intelligence officers who were arrested in 1998 and later convicted of espionage, murder and other illicit activities.

The movie had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September.

Assayas is also known for directing Paris, je t'aime, Carlos, Clouds of Sils Maria and Personal Shopper. Cruz recently starred with Antonio Banderas in Pedro Almodóvar's film Pain and Glory.