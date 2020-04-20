Kevin Kline arrives for the formal Artist's Dinner honoring the recipients of the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors on December 7. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

Melissa McCarthy attends the premiere of "The Kitchen" on August 5. Netflix has landed the rights to film "The Starling" starring McCarthy and Chris O'Dowd. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Netflix has acquired comedy-drama The Starling from director Ted Melfi and starring Melissa McCarthy.

The film follows a married couple Lilly (McCarthy) and Jack (Chris O'Dowd) who suffer a hardship. Jack goes to grieve on his own while Lilly stays home and starts a garden in her backyard.

Lilly starts to become attacked by a starling bird who has built a nest in her backyard. Lilly becomes obsessed with killing the bird and receives help from psychologist turned veterinarian Larry (Kevin Kline) who makes an impact on her life.

Daveed Diggs, Loretta Devine, Timothy Olyphant, Sklyer Gisondo, Laura Harrier, Rosalind Chao and Kimberly Quinn also star.

Matt Harris penned the script. The Starling is currently in postproduction.

Melfi has previously directed Hidden Figures and last worked with McCarthy and O'Dowd on St. Vincent.