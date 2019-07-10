Beyonce releases 'Spirit' from new 'Lion King' album 'The Gift'

Donald Glover, the voice of Simba, attends the premiere of "The Lion King" on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Beyonce, the voice of Nala, attends the premiere of "The Lion King" on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Beyonce has released "Spirit," a new song from the Lion King album curated by the singer titled The Gift.

"Spirit" will also appear on the soundtrack for Disney's photo-realistic remake of The Lion King where Beyonce voices the character of Nala.

The track was released on Tuesday through YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Tidal.

"Your destiny is coming close/ Stand up and fight/ So go into that far off land/ And be one with the great I am, I am/ A boy becomes a man," Beyonce sings.

The Gift, Disney tweeted, will feature global artists and is steeped in the sounds of Africa.

The Gift is set for release on July 19, the same day the film arrives into theaters. The soundtrack for the film will be released on Thursday.

Donald Glover (Simba), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), Billy Eichner (Timon), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), John Oliver (Zazu), Keegan-Michael Key (Kamari), Eric Andre (Azizi), Florence Kasumba (Shenzi), JD McCrary (Young Simba) and Shahadi Wright Joseph (Young Nala), also star in the film.