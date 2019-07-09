Seth Rogen arrives for the CinemaCon 2019 Lionsgate red carpet on April 4. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Donald Glover attends the premiere of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" on May 10, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Beyonce appears alongside Donald Glover, Seth Rogen and others in a cast photo for Disney's "Lion King." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Disney has released on Twitter a Lion King cast photo including Beyonce (Nala), Donald Glover (Simba), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa) and all the other big stars from the upcoming remake.

Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), John Oliver (Zazu), Alfre Woodard (Sarabi), Billy Eichner (Timon), Keegan-Michael Key (Kamari), Eric Andre (Azizi), Florence Kasumba (Shenzi), JD McCrary (Young Simba) and Shahadi Wright Joseph (Young Nala), are also featured in the photo.

The Lion King, a remake of Disney's 1994 animated hit of the same name, is set to arrive in theaters on July 19.

The remake, from director Jon Favreau (The Jungle Book), will feature a more photo-realistic animation style. Original star James Earl Jones is returning to reprise his role as Mufasa.

The cast of #TheLionKing. The king arrives in theaters next Friday, July 19. pic.twitter.com/4YeqYwqyGZ— Disney (@Disney) July 8, 2019

Disney recently released a behind-the-scenes featurette on the film featuring Favreau discussing his star-studded voice cast.

"It's nice to have actors who are both the performers and the singers," Favreau said about Beyonce and Glover performing the film's musical numbers.

"They present something totally new and exciting," he continued in the clip. "These are real musicians bringing their creative voices to this."