Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield to star in Tammy Faye biopic

May 10 (UPI) -- Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield will star in a new movie about Christian singer and television personality Tammy Faye Messner.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the 42-year-old actress and 35-year-old actor will play Messner and her ex-husband, Jim Bakker, in the Fox Searchlight film The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is based on the Fenton Bailey documentary of the same name. The movie follows the rise and fall of Messner and Bakker, televangelists who hosted the successful show The PTL Club from 1974 to 1989.

Messner and Bakker's empire fell apart after Bakker was imprisoned in 1989 on numerous counts of fraud and conspiracy. Messner, who also had a career as a singer, filed for divorce from Bakker in 1992 after 31 years of marriage.

Messner remarried Roe Messner in 1993. She died at age 65 in July 2007 after a long battle with cancer.

Variety said Abe Sylvia penned the script, with The Big Sick helmer Michael Showalter as director. Chastain and her producing partner Kelly Carmichael will produce through their Freckle Films banner with Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane.

