'It: Chapter Two': Jessica Chastain is haunted by Pennywise in first teaser

"It: Chapter Two" stars Bill Hader, Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy star in the first teaser for the film. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- The Losers Club have returned to their hometown of Derry in the first teaser trailer for upcoming horror sequel, It: Chapter Two.

The clip, released on Thursday, features Jessica Chastain portraying an older Beverly as she revisits her childhood home.

As Beverly talks with the new, elderly homeowner, she realizes something is not quite right as evil forces lurk in the background. Beverly then comes to the conclusion that the elderly woman is connected to Pennywise the Clown (Bill Skarsgard).

The teaser also features the other grown up members of The Losers Club including Bill (James McAvoy), Richie (Bill Hader), Mike (Isaiah Mustafa), Ben (Jay Ryan), Eddie (James Ransone) and Stanley (Andy Bean) returning to Derry for one last confrontation with Pennywise.

"We can do this but we have to stick together," Bill says to Beverly.

Pennywise makes his presence known at a carnival as he is spotted by Richie floating in the sky using his signature red balloons.

It: Chapter Two, from returning director Andy Muschietti, is set to arrive in theaters on Sept. 8. The younger stars of the Losers Club from the first film, including Jaeden Lieberher, Wyatt Oleff, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs and Jack Dylan Grazer, will also be making appearances.