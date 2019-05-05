'Avengers: Endgame' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend

Cast member Jeremy Renner attends the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles on April 22. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Scarlett Johansson attends the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles on April 22. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

President of Marvel Studios/producer Kevin Feige, and actors Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo participate in a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing them in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre (formerly Grauman's) in Los Angeles on April 23. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Superhero ensemble epic Avengers: Endgame is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $145.8 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The latest installment in the Marvel film franchise set a record when it earned $1 billion globally on its opening weekend, April 27-29.

It raked in $350 million in Canada and the United States alone on its opening weekend.

Coming in at No. 2 this weekend is The Intruder with $11 million, followed by Long Shot at No. 3 with $10 million, Uglydolls at No. 4 with $8.5 million and Captain Marvel at No. 5 with $4.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Breakthrough at No. 6 with $4 million, The Curse of La Llorona at No. 7 with $3.5 million, Shazam! at No. 8 with $2.5 million, Little at No. 9 with $1.5 million and Dumbo at No. 10 with $1.4 million.