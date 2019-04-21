'Curse of La Llorona' tops North American box office with $26.5M

"Breakthrough" star Chrissy Metz attends the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 7. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Patricia Velasquez arrives for the 6th Annual Wayuu Taya Foundation Gala in New York on June 17, 2009. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Actress Linda Cardellini's horror movie "La Llorona" is the No. 1 film in North America this weekend. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Horror movie The Curse of La Llorona is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $26.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com said Sunday.

The film stars Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, Patricia Velasquez and Marisol Ramirez.

Coming in at No. 2 is Shazam! with $17.3 million, followed by Breakthrough at No. 3 with $11.1 million, Captain Marvel at No. 4 with $9.1 million and Little at No. 5 with $8.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Dumbo at No. 6 with $6.8 million, Pet Sematary at No. 7 with $4.9 million, Missing Link at No. 8 with $4.4 million, Us at No. 9 with $4.3 million and Hellboy at No. 10 with $3.9 million.