Ryan Reynolds voices Pikachu in the latest trailer for "Detective Pikachu." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds voices a talking Pikachu who has amnesia in the newest trailer for upcoming, live-action Pokemon movie Detective Pikachu.

The clip, released on Tuesday, features Pikachu heading to an address found inside his hat where he discovers that he can somehow communicate with Tim Goodman, portrayed by Justice Smith.

Pikachu offers his services as a detective to help Tim find his missing father, Harry, who is believed to be dead and who is also linked to Pikachu's past. The pair embark on a harrowing journey through a world where humans and Pokemon live together side-by-side.

"Harry is still alive. Case closed, but still open until I solve it," Pikachu declares before sharing his theories on how Harry might have faked his own death.

The trailer also features Pikachu getting into a cage match with the fire-breathing Charizard and a surprise appearance by the all-powerful Mewtwo.

Detective Pikachu, from director Rob Letterman, is set to arrive in theaters on May 10. Kathryn Newton and Ken Watanabe also star. The film is based on the Pokemon brand which has spawned multiple anime series and video games.