Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke face off in trailer for western 'The Kid'

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Lionsgate has released a 2-minute trailer for The Kid, its upcoming western starring Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke and Dane DeHaan.

"We had so much fun shooting this bad ass western called The Kid directed by @vincentdonofrio I'm so proud to be part of this movie where I play a real sick SOB. Watch it to see me, Vince, Ethan and a few other players from Mag7. Don't miss it in theatres March 8th!!" Pratt tweeted Thursday.

The action-adventure film follows a boy named Rio (played by Jake Schur) as he journeys across the American Southwest in the late 1880s to save his sister Sara (Leila George) from his violent uncle, Grant Cutler.

The preview shows confrontations between Pratt's Cutler and Hawke's Sheriff Pat Garrett, as well as the unlikely friendship formed between Rio and the outlaw Billy the Kid, played by DeHaan.

Jurassic World star Pratt and First Reformed standout Hawke previously worked together with Law & Order: Criminal Intent alum D'Onofrio in the 2016 remake of the classic western The Magnificent Seven.