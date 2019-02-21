Left to right, "Bohemian Rhapsody" stars Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek. The Queen biopic is nominated for Best Picture while Malek is nominated for Best Actor. File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

Left to right, "Black Panther" stars Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira. The Marvel film has received seven Oscar nominations including Best Picture. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Lady Gaga is nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards which is set to take place on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The 91st annual Academy Awards, which recognizes excellence in film, is set to take place live on Sunday.

British comedy The Favourite and black-and-white Mexican memoir Roma lead the pack with 10 Oscar nominations each, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress.

Marvel superhero film Black Panther earned seven nominations along with musical drama A Star is Born. Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody earned five nominations.

How to watch

Time: Red carpet coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Where: Dolby Theater in Los Angeles

Network: ABC

Online, live: ABC.com or on the ABC app.

Host: For the first time in 30 years the Oscars will not have a host.

Musical performances: All five of the Best Song nominees will be performed including "Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper from A Star is Born, "All the Stars" by Kendrick Lamar from Black Panther, "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" by Gillian Welch and David Rawlings from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, "The Place Where Lose Things Go" by Bette Midler from Mary Poppins Returns, and "I'll Fight" by Jennifer Hudson from Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary RBG. Queen is also set to take the stage with singer Adam Lambert.

Presenters: Chadwick Boseman, Sarah Paulson, Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Laura Dern, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephan James, Keegan-Michael Key, KiKi Layne, James McAvoy, Melissa McCarthy, Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa.

Top Nominees

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice



Best Director

Alfonso Cuaron Roma

Yorgos Lanthimos The Favourite

Spike Lee BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay Vice

Pawel Pawlikowski Cold War



Best Actor

Christian Bale Vice

Bradley Cooper A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen Green Book



Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio Roma

Glenn Close The Wife

Olivia Colman The Favourite

Lady Gaga A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy Can You Ever Forgive Me?



Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali Green Book

Adam Driver BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott A Star is Born

Richard E. Grant Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell Vice



Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams Vice

Marina De Tavira Roma

Regina King If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone The Favourite

Rachel Weisz The Favourite



