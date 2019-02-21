Actor Jimmy Stewart (L) and Ginger Rogers hold their Oscars. Stewart won his Oscar for "The Philadelphia Story" and Rogers for "Kitty Foyle" in 1941. UPI File Photo | License Photo
Actress Elizabeth Taylor (R) holds her first Oscar, next to presenter Yul Brynner, for her Best Actress performance in the movie "Butterfield 8" on April 17, 1961. UPI File Photo | License Photo
Actor Dustin Hoffman (L) and actress Meryl Streep smile happily after winning their respective Oscars at the 52nd Annual Academy Awards on April 14, 1980. Hoffman won his Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the film “Kramer vs. Kramer,” while Streep won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the same movie. File Photo by Bob Flora/UPI | License Photo
Actresses Jessica Lange (L) and Meryl Streep, both Oscar winners at the 55th Academy Awards, hold up their statuettes on April 11, 1983. Lange won for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Tootsie" and Streep won the Best Actress award for her role in "Sophie's Choice." UPI File Photo | License Photo
Frances McDormand holds her Oscar after winning Best Actress for her role in "Fargo" on March 24, 1997. UPI File Photo | License Photo
Geoffrey Rush poses with the Best Actor Oscar he garnered for his portrayal of pianist David Helfgott in "Shine" at the 69th annual Academy Awards March 24, 1997. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kevin Spacey holds up his Oscar Award for Best Actor for his performance in "American Beauty" on March 26, 2000 at the 72nd Academy Award ceremonies. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Hilary Swank holds up her Oscar Award for Best Actress for her performance in "Boys Don't Cry" on March 26, 2000 at the 72nd Academy Awards. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI. | License Photo
Nicole Kidman, Best Actress for the film "The Hours," poses with her Oscar at the 75th annual Academy Awards ceremonies held on March 23, 2003. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Adrien Brody poses with his Oscar Award for Best Actor for his role in the film "The Pianist" at the 75th annual Academy Awards held on March 23, 2003. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Jamie Foxx appears with the Oscar he won for Best Actor for his performance in "Ray" at the 77th Academy Awards February 27, 2005. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Hilary Swank shows off her Oscar for Best Actress which she won for her role in "Million Dollar Baby" at the 77th Academy Awards on February 27, 2005. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Reese Witherspoon (R) poses with her Best Actress Oscar for "Walk the Line" along with Philip Seymour Hoffman with his Oscar for Best Actor for his role in "Capote" at the 78th Annual Academy Awards on March 5, 2006. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo
Best Actress Oscar winner Helen Mirren arrives at the Vanity Fair party after the 79th Academy Awards on February 25, 2007. Mirren won for her role in "The Queen." File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo
Forrest Whitaker poses for photos after winning the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in "The Last King of Scotland" at the 79th Annual Academy Awards on February 25, 2007. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Daniel Day-Lewis stands with his Oscar award for Best Actor for "There Will be Blood" at the 80th Annual Academy Awards on February 24, 2008. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Actress Marion Cotillard poses with her Oscar for Best Actress for "La Vie en Rose" at the 80th Annual Academy Awards on February 24, 2008. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sean Penn holds his Oscar for Best Actor for the film "Milk" backstage at the 81st Academy Awards on February 22, 2009. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Kate Winslet holds her Oscar for Best Actress for the film "The Reader" backstage at the 81st Academy Awards on February 22, 2009. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Best Actor winner Jeff Bridges holds his Oscar for his performance in "Crazy Heart" at the 82nd annual Academy Awards on March 7, 2010. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Best Actress Sandra Bullock appears backstage with her Oscar for her role in "The Blind Side" at the 82nd annual Academy Awards on March 7, 2010. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Best Actress winner Natalie Portman poses with her Oscar for her role in "Black Swan" backstage at the 83rd annual Academy Awards on February 27, 2011. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Best Actor winner Colin Firth poses with his Oscar for "The King's Speech" backstage at the 83rd annual Academy Awards on February 27, 2011. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Meryl Streep holds her Best Actress Oscar for "The Iron Lady" backstage at the 84th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 26, 2012. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jean Dujardin poses with his Oscar for Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his part in "The Artist" backstage during the 84th Academy Awards on February 26, 2012. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Jennifer Lawrence poses with her Oscar for Best Actress for "Silver Linings Playbook" backstage at the 85th Academy Awards on February 24, 2013. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Daniel Day-Lewis holds his Oscar for Best Actor for "Lincoln" backstage at the 85th Academy Awards on February 24, 2013. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Matthew McConaughey holds the award he won for Best Actor for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club" backstage during the 86th Academy Awards on March 2, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cate Blanchett poses with her Oscar after winning Best Actress for "Blue Jasmine" at the 86th Academy Awards on March 2, 2014. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Eddie Redmayne, winner of Best Actor for his role in "The Theory of Everything," poses backstage with his Oscar during the 87th Academy Awards on February 22, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Julianne Moore, winner of Best Actress for role in "Still Alice" poses backstage with her Oscar during the 87th Academy Awards on February 22, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Leonardo DiCaprio poses with his Best Actor Oscar for "The Revenant" as he attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 28, 2016. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Actress Brie Larson, winner of the Best Actress In a Leading Role award for "Room," appears backstage at the 88th Academy Awards, on February 28, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Emma Stone, winner of the award for Best Actress for "La La Land" appears backstage with her Oscar during the 89th annual Academy Awards on February 26, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Actor Casey Affleck, winner of the award for Best Actor for "Manchester by the Sea," appears backstage during the 89th annual Academy Awards on February 26, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, actors Sam Rockwell, winner of the award for Best Supporting Actor for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Frances McDormand, winner of the Best Actress award for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Allison Janney, winner of the Best Supporting Actress award for "I, Tonya," and Gary Oldman, winner of the Best Actor award for "Darkest Hour," appear backstage with their Oscars during the 90th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo