Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne to star in Netflix's 'Old Guard'

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Monster Oscar winner Charlize Theron and If Beale Street Could Talk actress KiKi Layne have signed on to star in the Netflix movie The Old Guard.

"The Old Guard tells the story of a small covert group of immortal mercenaries who must fight to keep their team together when they discover the existence of a new immortal and their extraordinary abilities are exposed," a synopsis said.

The film is inspired by a comic-book series created by author Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernández.

Rucka is writing the screenplay and Gina Prince-Bythewood is onboard to direct.

"I dig my job," Prince-Bythewood tweeted, along with a link to a news article about the project.

The filmmaker's credits include Love & Basketball, and Beyond the Lights.