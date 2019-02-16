Netflix to release Chris Evans' 'Red Sea Diving Resort'

Actor Michael K. Williams arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 amfAR Gala New York at Cipriani Wall Street on February 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Friday it plans to distribute The Red Sea Diving Resort, a film written and directed by Homeland creator Gideon Raff, internationally this year.

Led by Avengers actor Chris Evans, the movie co-stars Haley Bennett, Alessandro Nivola, Michael Kenneth Williams, Michiel Huisman with Greg Kinnear and Ben Kingsley.

"Inspired by one of the most remarkable true-life rescue missions ever, The Red Sea Diving Resort is the incredible story of a group of Mossad agents and brave Ethiopians who in the early 80s used a deserted holiday retreat in Sudan as a front to smuggle thousands of refugees to Israel," a synopsis said.