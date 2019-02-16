Netflix to release Chris Evans' 'Red Sea Diving Resort'

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Friday it plans to distribute The Red Sea Diving Resort, a film written and directed by Homeland creator Gideon Raff, internationally this year.
Led by Avengers actor Chris Evans, the movie co-stars Haley Bennett, Alessandro Nivola, Michael Kenneth Williams, Michiel Huisman with Greg Kinnear and Ben Kingsley.
"Inspired by one of the most remarkable true-life rescue missions ever, The Red Sea Diving Resort is the incredible story of a group of Mossad agents and brave Ethiopians who in the early 80s used a deserted holiday retreat in Sudan as a front to smuggle thousands of refugees to Israel," a synopsis said.