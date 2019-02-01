Tom Hanks (L) and Rita Wilson arrive on the red carpet at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala on January 9. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Tom Hanks celebrated on Instagram his final recording session as Woody in Disney and Pixar's upcoming animated sequel, Toy Story 4.

"Final line, final session as Woody of Toy Story 4. We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond. Hanx," the actor said on Thursday alongside a photo of himself in the recording booth.

Toy Story 4 is set to arrive in theaters on June 21.

Hanks' co-star Tim Allen who voices Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story series, also posted about his final recording session on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Finished my Buzz for Toy Story 4 today and it got emotional. Wonderful full body story," Allen said. "You are all going to love the work this incredible team at Pixar created. We are all going to love this story....man its got everything."

Woody and Buzz first returned in a teaser trailer released in November that also featured Jessie, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, Slinky Dog, Rex and Hamm alongside a new character named Forky that is being voiced by Tony Hale.

The film will also feature Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele of Key & Peele fame voicing two new characters Ducky and Bunny respectively, along with the return of Bo Peep.