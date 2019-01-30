Eric Andre, Lil Rey Howery to star in prank comedy 'Bad Trip'

Lil Rel Howery arrives for the CinemaCon Final Night Big Screen Achievement Awards on April 26. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Lil Rel Howery is set to star in a new comedy film alongside Eric Andre titled "Bad Trip." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Eric Andre and Lil Rey Howery are teaming up for a new, hidden-camera prank film titled Bad Trip.

The film comes from Jackass producer Jeff Tremaine and Orion Pictures. The project will be the first hidden-camera narrative film since 2013 Jackass feature Bad Grandpa starring Johnny Knoxville.

Andre and Howery are set to star as two friends on a cross-country road trip that is full of pranks.

Kitao Sakurai, who helmed Andre's The Eric Andre Show on Adult Swim, is directing. David Bernad, Andre and Ruben Fleischer are producing alongside Tremaine.

"Eric and Rel's hilarious performances combined with spectacular, groundbreaking pranks will make Bad Trip the defining prank movie for a new generation. We're incredibly proud to debut the next in line to Borat and Bad Grandpa," Bernad and Fleischer said in a joint statement.