The cast of "Crazy Rich Asians" including (L-R) Awkwafina, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Constance Wu, Sonoya Mizuno and director Jon M. Chu. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

"Crazy Rich Asians" stars Henry Golding (L) and Constance Wu. The cast of the film is set to be honored at the Hollywood Film Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The Hollywood Film Awards has announced that it will honor the cast of Crazy Rich Asians with the Breakout Ensemble Award.

Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, Sonoya Mizuno, Chris Pang, Jimmy O. Yang, Ronny Chieng, Remi Hii and Nico Santos star in the romantic comedy which was a hit at the box office when it was released in August.

The 22nd annual Hollywood Film Awards will take place Nov. 4 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The ceremony hands out awards in acting, directing, cinematography, visual effects, film composing, costume design, editing, production design, sound and maekup.

Amandla Stenberg will also be recognized with the Hollywood Breakout Actress Award for her role in drama The Hate U Give. The Hollywood Breakthrough Actor Award will be given to John David Washington for his role in BlacKkKlansman.

Other award winners will include Yalitza Aparicio receiving the New Hollywood Award for role in Roma and Felix Van Groeningen receiving the Hollywood Breakthrough Director Award for his film Beautiful Boy.