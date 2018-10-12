Ryan Coogler attends the premiere of "Creed" on November 19, 2015. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Filmmaker Ryan Coogler is set to write and direct Marvel's "Black Panther 2." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Ryan Coogler is set to return to the Marvel cinematic universe to write and direct Black Panther 2.

Coogler is said to have closed a deal to helm the sequel after his first Black Panther entry, starring Chadwick Boseman in the titular role earned $1.3 billion worldwide, noted The Hollywood Reporter citing sources.

Variety also confirmed through sources that Coogler will once again be sitting in the director's chair.

No release date or plot details have been announced regarding Black Panther 2. Marvel and Disney has yet to officially announce any future films beyond Avengers 4, which releases on May 3 and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which releases on July 5.

Coogler is expected to begin production in either late 2019 or early 2020. He is the executive producer behind Creed II which releases on Nov. 21 and is also producing an upcoming sequel to Space Jam featuring NBA star LeBron James.