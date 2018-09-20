Ryan Coogler to produce 'Space Jam 2' starring LeBron James

LeBron James arrives on the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony on December 12, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Ryan Coogler of Black Panther fame has signed on to produce a sequel to Space Jam featuring NBA star LeBron James in the lead role.

James' production company, SpringHill Entertainment, announced Coogler's involvement Wednesday on Instagram alongside an image of an empty locker room that had Coogler's name on display.

Lockers for James, Bugs Bunny and director Terence Nance (Random Acts of Flyness) were also featured.

Warner Bros. is set to begin production on Space Jam 2 in 2019 during the NBA off-season, noted The Hollywood Reporter.

The original Space Jam, released in 1996, featured basketball great Michael Jordan teaming up with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes crew to defeat a group of enhanced aliens at a game of basketball. Other NBA stars and Bill Murray also appeared in the film.

"The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie," James said in a statement. "It's so much bigger. I'd just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don't just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people."

Justin Lin, known for directing four Fast and Furious films, was first in talks to direct Space Jam 2 and remains as an executive producer.