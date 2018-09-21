Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Ralph (John C. Reilly) finds himself in the dark corners of the internet in the newest trailer for Disney's upcoming animated sequel, Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2.

The clip, released Thursday, details how Ralph and his friend Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) leave the arcade behind and enter into the world wide web in search of a way to fix Vanelllope's video game, Sugar Rush.

The duo come across a dangerous racing game known as Slaughter Race that features new character Shank (Gal Gadot). As Vanellope begins to enjoy her time inside the internet and bonds with Shank, she wonders if she should leave Ralph and the arcade behind.

Ralph is then seen entering into the Dark Net, a shady-looking area that has giant spiders walking across the street and signs promoting viruses. Ralph meets with a slug-like creature who has a smaller little brother located near his neck.

"The reason I came to your neck of the face, I mean there's a face in your neck, I mean woods. Neck of the woods," Ralph says as he stumbles his words while being distracted by the little brother.

Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 21. The film will also feature cameos from the Disney Princesses and properties such as Star Wars.