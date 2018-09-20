🗣 Lend us your energy! The English dub of #DragonBallSuper : Broly hits North American theaters on January 16, 2019. Are you coming? #DBSuper pic.twitter.com/gpQ6ci0F0T

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The twentieth film in the Dragon Ball franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is heading to North American theaters on Jan. 16.

The official Twitter account for Dragon Ball Super made the announcement on Wednesday alongside a poster that announces the English voice cast for the film.

Vic Mignogna is listed as returning to role of Broly, after voicing the villainous character in three previous, non-cannon Dragon Ball Z films.

"We're thrilled to finally share the official opening date of Dragon Ball Super: Broly with fans since first announcing the acquisition in July, " CEO and president of Funimation Gen Fukunaga in a statement. Funimation is the anime distribution company that handles the English dubbing of Dragon Ball.

"From its updated art style to the assembly of canon characters new and old, Dragon Ball Super: Broly is sure to please fans. Creator Akira Toriyama's imagination and masterful storytelling truly shine through in this exciting new movie," Fukunaga continued.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be making its theatrical release in Japan on Dec. 14. The world premiere will be taking place Dec. 13 at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood, Calif.

The film will follow the events of the Dragon Ball Super series which was launched following the release of films Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods and Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F. Dragon Ball Super, which currently airs on Cartoon Network during its Adult Swim block of programming, was the first new television series in the franchise to be released in 18 years.

A trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly was released during the San Diego Comic-Con and featured Broly fighting off main characters Goku and Vegeta with ease.