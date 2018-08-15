New Character Posters for the Dragon Ball Super Movie! See all 7 at the official website💥 https://t.co/vM8q9Ol9fK pic.twitter.com/XsbJqeqUKx

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Goku and Vegeta are ready for battle in a new set of character posters for upcoming anime film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Dragon Ball Super producers Toei Animation released the posters on Twitter Tuesday, giving fans a look at the film's art style ahead of its theatrical release in Japan on Dec. 14 followed by North America in January.

The posters feature Goku and Vegeta in their Super Saiyan Blue forms with Goku appearing to unleash his signature Kamehameha attack.

Goku and Vegeta's new Saiyan enemy Broly; Bulma, accompanied by Goten and Trunks; Frieza in his Golden form; Piccolo; and a confident looking Beerus with his partner Whis, were also featured on character posters.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is based on the story, screenplay and character designs of original Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama. Broly, formerly known as the Legendary Super Saiyan, was the subject of three previous, non-cannon Dragon Ball Z films.

A trailer for the film released during the San Diego Comic-Con, featured Broly fighting off Goku, Vegeta and Frieza with ease.