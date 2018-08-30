Alec Baldwin (R) with his wife Hilaria Baldwin arrive on the red carpet at the "Whiskey Tango Foxtrot" premiere on March 1, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Alec Baldwin has dropped out of DC's upcoming Joker origin film days after it was announced that had joined the project.

The actor was set to portray the father of Batman, Thomas Wayne, with sources stating that Baldwin's version was going to present the character as a tanned businessman in the same vein as a 1980's rendition of Donald Trump. Baldwin has famously portrayed Trump on Saturday Night Live.

"I'm no longer doing that movie," Baldwin told USA Today and cited scheduling issues as the reason for his exit. "I'm sure there are 25 guys who can play that part," he continued.

Baldwin, on Twitter Wednesday, denied reports that he was going to be playing a Trump version of Thomas Wayne. "Let me state, for the record, that I have NOT been hired to play a role in Todd Phillips' Joker as some Donald Trump manque. That is not happening. Not. Happening," he said.

Joker, from director Todd Phillips (The Hangover, War Dogs), who co-wrote the film with Scott Silver, stars Joaquin Phoenix as the classic Batman villain, Robert De Niro, Glow star Marc Maron, Zazie Beetz of Deadpool 2 fame and Frances Conroy.

The film is set to arrive in theaters on Oct. 4, 2019.