Glen Powell posted on Instagram how he has joined the cast of the upcoming "Top Gun" sequel starring Tom Cruise. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Glen Powell confirmed he joined the cast of Top Gun: Maverick by sharing an Instagram photo of himself next to a fighter jet.

"Guess some things aren't so classified...It's now official," the actor captioned the image. In the photo, Powell is wearing sunglasses and a jacket while standing next to the fighter jet inside a hangar.

"This movie is one of the reasons I became an actor. It's why I always go low after a high-five, always fall in love with my teachers, say things like 'clean 'em and fry 'em' on a daily basis, end volleyball games in oiled-up flexing, and why I can blame all my speeding tickets on Kenny Loggins," Powell continued, referencing various things from the original Top Gun, released in 1986.

"In all seriousness, I just had my ten year anniversary since moving from Austin to Los Angeles to give acting a shot. Victories are rare, dreams are mostly broken, so I am truly grateful for everyone in my life who's helped me beat the odds to get into this flight suit. This role is a dream come true," he said.

Powell's Instagram confirmation comes after reports he was in talks to join the sequel that will star a returning Tom Cruise.

Powell, known for starring in Netflix's Set It Up and Hidden Figures, was in contention to star as the son of Goose, a role eventually given to Miles Teller.

Cruise and producer Jerry Bruckheimer were said to be impressed by Powell during the auditioning process and found him another role.

Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, is set for release on July 12, 2019. Jennifer Connelly is also set to star along with Val Kilmer, who will reprise his role as Iceman, the rival of Cruise's Maverick.