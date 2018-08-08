Priyanka Chopra arrives on the red carpet at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy pre-Grammy gala in January. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Cowboy Ninja Viking starring Chris Pratt and Priyanka Chopra has been delayed indefinitely by Universal, which pulled the project from its release calendar.

The action film from director Michelle MacLaren (Game of Thrones) is based on the Image Comics graphic novel of the same name by A.J. Lieberman and artist Riley Rossmo. It was originally set for release on June 28, 2019.

Universal has not canceled the film and is keeping Cowboy Ninja Viking in active development with Pratt, Chopra and MacLaren still attached. Pratt is producing with Dan Mazeau and Ryan Engle, having written the most recent draft of the script.

Citing unnamed sources, Variety reported the delay was to avoid rushing production.

The graphic novel follows an assassin who is given the fighting ability and personalities of a cowboy, a ninja and a viking.