Aug. 7 (UPI) -- City of Lies starring Johnny Depp that explores the police investigation into the deaths of rappers Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur, has been pulled from release schedules a month before it was set to arrive in theaters.

The film, based on the book LAbyrinth, was set to arrive in theaters on Sept. 7 to coincide with what would have been the the 46th birthday of Notorious B.I.G.

Depp stars as a detective investigating the murders who is joined by Forest Whitaker as a journalist. Brad Furman directed the project.

Distributor Global Road has yet to announce a new release date for City of Lies or comment on the film's future.

The pulling of City of Lies comes after Depp was sued by a location manager involved in the production who said the actor punched him.