Michael Pena dreams of an alien invasion in trailer for Netflix's 'Extinction'

July 12 (UPI) -- Michael Pena's nightmares about an alien invasion come true in the new trailer for upcoming Netflix film, Extinction.

The clip, released Wednesday, feature Pena as a family man who has trouble sleeping as he dreams of a violent alien force coming to earth and laying waste to a city.

As Pena struggles to convince his wife (Lizzy Caplan) and his friend (Mike Colter of Luke Cage fame) that his dreams are visions into the future, the alien force arrives putting his family in danger.

"A father has a recurring dream of losing his family. His nightmare turns into reality when the planet is invaded by a force bent on destruction. Now, fighting for their lives, he comes to realize an unknown strength to keep them safe from harm," reads the synopsis.

Extinction is directed by Ben Young (Hounds of Love) from a script penned by Spenser Cohen. The film is set to arrive on Netflix on July 27.