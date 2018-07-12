Home / Entertainment News / Movies

Michael Pena dreams of an alien invasion in trailer for Netflix's 'Extinction'

By Wade Sheridan  |  July 12, 2018 at 1:27 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Michael Pena's nightmares about an alien invasion come true in the new trailer for upcoming Netflix film, Extinction.

The clip, released Wednesday, feature Pena as a family man who has trouble sleeping as he dreams of a violent alien force coming to earth and laying waste to a city.

As Pena struggles to convince his wife (Lizzy Caplan) and his friend (Mike Colter of Luke Cage fame) that his dreams are visions into the future, the alien force arrives putting his family in danger.

"A father has a recurring dream of losing his family. His nightmare turns into reality when the planet is invaded by a force bent on destruction. Now, fighting for their lives, he comes to realize an unknown strength to keep them safe from harm," reads the synopsis.

Extinction is directed by Ben Young (Hounds of Love) from a script penned by Spenser Cohen. The film is set to arrive on Netflix on July 27.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Chloe Bennet confirms she is dating YouTube star Logan Paul Chloe Bennet confirms she is dating YouTube star Logan Paul
Emily Ratajkowski shows off two-stone engagement ring Emily Ratajkowski shows off two-stone engagement ring
Kylie Jenner on Forbes cover for richest self-made women Kylie Jenner on Forbes cover for richest self-made women
Millie Bobby Brown dances after health update: 'Nearly healed' Millie Bobby Brown dances after health update: 'Nearly healed'
Famous birthdays for July 12: Michelle Rodriguez, Malala Yousafzai Famous birthdays for July 12: Michelle Rodriguez, Malala Yousafzai