Ben Affleck, Rosie Perez join cast of 'The Last Thing He Wanted'

July 10 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck, Edi Gathegi, Toby Jones, Rosie Perez, Willem Dafoe and Mel Rodriguez have joined the ensemble of Mudbound director Dee Rees' next movie, The Last Thing He Wanted.

The adaptation of Joan Didion's novel is now filming in Puerto Rico and is set for a 2019 release by Netflix. It follows Anne Hathaway's character, journalist Elena McMahon, who finds herself caught up in the Iran Contra Affair.

Rees co-wrote the film with Marco Villalobos.

"Dee Rees is an incredibly talented filmmaker, who continues to make provocative and entertaining films. We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Dee and proud to have her part of the Netflix family," Scott Stuber, head of Netflix's film group, said in a statement when the project was announced in May.

"So proud to be working with my girl Dee again!!! Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck team up for Joan Didion-based Netflix film," Rodriguez tweeted Tuesday.

Rodriguez and Rees previously worked together on an episode of the Amazon anthology series Electric Dreams.

"Looking forward to meeting you King Mel. Fan," Gathegi tweeted at Rodriguez.

"Likewise Edi because I happen to be a King Edi fan as well. Resptecto mi Rey~ y gracias," Rodriguez responded.