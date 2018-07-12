Director Jon M. Chu developing Thai cave rescue film

July 12 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Jon M. Chu, the director behind Crazy Rich Asians, has announced on Twitter his plans to develop a second film based on the Thai cave rescue.

The cave rescue dominated headlines recently as 12 young Thai soccer players and their coach were trapped in a cave for up to 18 days until they were rescued. Thai navy SEALs led the operation.

Chu's announcement comes after Pure Flix CEO Michael Scott said on Facebook that he was going to secure movie rights to the news story, Deadline reported. Chu is attached to direct a film on the rescue through Ivanhoe Pictures whose president John Penotti said was in negotiations with Thailand's Navy and government to develop the project.

Chu noted that his reasoning for wanting to direct the film was to keep Hollywood away from whitewashing what happened.

"I refuse to let Hollywood #whitewashout the Thai Cave rescue story! No way. Not on our watch. That won't happen or we'll give them hell. There's a beautiful story abt human beings saving other human beings. So anyone thinking abt the story better approach it right & respectfully," Chu, a Chinese-American said on Twitter Wednesday.

"Its a bit early 2truly discuss but the biggest lesson I learned frm making #CrazyRichAsians is that we must tell our stories especially the important ones so history doesnt get it wrong.This one is too important 2 let others dictate who the real heroes are," he continued.

"We have the power to not only MAKE history but be the historians that RECORD it too. So that it's told correctly and respectfully. Couldn't just sit here watching how others would "interpret" this important story," he said.

Chu's Crazy Rich Asians, based on the Kevin Kwan best-selling novel of the same name and starring Constance Wu, is set for release on Aug. 17.