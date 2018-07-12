Home / Entertainment News / Movies

Chadwick Boseman to star in '17 Bridges' from 'Avengers' filmmakers

By Wade Sheridan  |  July 12, 2018 at 9:15 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Chadwick Boseman has been cast in the upcoming action-thriller, 17 Bridges, that will be produced by Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Boseman will star in the project, from STXfilms, as a disgraced New York City detective who after being thrown into a manhunt for a cop killer, is able to seek redemption, noted The Hollywood Reporter.

Brian Kirk, a television director known for helming episodes of Game of Thrones and The Tudors, is helming 17 Bridges based on a script by Adam Mervis.

Boseman is also producing along with his writing and producing partner Logan Coles. The Russo brothers are producing under their AGBO production banner along with executive producer Mike Larocca.

Boseman worked with the Russos on Avengers: Infinity War when he reprised his Marvel superhero role as the Black Panther.

"STX has assembled a dream team of collaborators on 17 Bridges, bringing together the global talents behind two of the biggest action films ever made to give audiences a thrilling new take on the race-against-the-clock crime-drama," STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson told Variety.

"Chadwick Boseman's razor-sharp instincts and undeniable charisma captivated millions of people around the world in Black Panther, and Joe and Anthony Russo have breathed a new energy into the action genre with films like Avengers: Infinity War," Fogelson continued. "Their unique and intelligent approach to filmmaking is anything but formulaic, and with Brian Kirk at the helm directing, this film promises to go beyond the typical popcorn fare."

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Kylie Jenner on Forbes cover for richest self-made women Kylie Jenner on Forbes cover for richest self-made women
Ric Flair undergoes successful intestinal surgery Ric Flair undergoes successful intestinal surgery
Chloe Bennet confirms she is dating YouTube star Logan Paul Chloe Bennet confirms she is dating YouTube star Logan Paul
Millie Bobby Brown dances after health update: 'Nearly healed' Millie Bobby Brown dances after health update: 'Nearly healed'
Roseanne Barr changes mind about first TV interview since cancellation Roseanne Barr changes mind about first TV interview since cancellation