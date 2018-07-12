Chadwick Boseman to star in '17 Bridges' from 'Avengers' filmmakers

July 12 (UPI) -- Chadwick Boseman has been cast in the upcoming action-thriller, 17 Bridges, that will be produced by Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Boseman will star in the project, from STXfilms, as a disgraced New York City detective who after being thrown into a manhunt for a cop killer, is able to seek redemption, noted The Hollywood Reporter.

Brian Kirk, a television director known for helming episodes of Game of Thrones and The Tudors, is helming 17 Bridges based on a script by Adam Mervis.

Boseman is also producing along with his writing and producing partner Logan Coles. The Russo brothers are producing under their AGBO production banner along with executive producer Mike Larocca.

Boseman worked with the Russos on Avengers: Infinity War when he reprised his Marvel superhero role as the Black Panther.

"STX has assembled a dream team of collaborators on 17 Bridges, bringing together the global talents behind two of the biggest action films ever made to give audiences a thrilling new take on the race-against-the-clock crime-drama," STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson told Variety.

"Chadwick Boseman's razor-sharp instincts and undeniable charisma captivated millions of people around the world in Black Panther, and Joe and Anthony Russo have breathed a new energy into the action genre with films like Avengers: Infinity War," Fogelson continued. "Their unique and intelligent approach to filmmaking is anything but formulaic, and with Brian Kirk at the helm directing, this film promises to go beyond the typical popcorn fare."