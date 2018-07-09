Brie Larson announces the end of production on 'Captain Marvel'

July 9 (UPI) -- Brie Larson celebrated on Twitter the end of production on Marvel's upcoming epic Captain Marvel, the comic book giant's first film featuring a female lead.

Larson, who stars as the titular superhero, posted a photo of a clapperboard and a calendar from the set of Captain Marvel on Sunday, that displays July 6 as the last day of shooting.

The clapperboard features signatures from the cast and crew of the film and lists directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck on the bottom along with cinematographer Ben Davis.

Captain Marvel, set to arrive in theaters on March 8, 2019, will be taking place in the '90s before the events of Iron Man which kicked off the Marvel cinematic universe in 2008. The film, written by Nicole Perlman, follows Larson as she obtains superpowers after fusing with an alien and takes on The Skrulls, a race of powerful aliens from the pages of Marvel comics.

Samuel L. Jackson reprising his Marvel role as Nick Fury, Jude Law, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening and Ben Mendelsohn, as the film's villain, also star. Djimon Hounsou and Lee Pace will be featured, reprising their villainous roles from Guardians of the Galaxy.

Marvel previously teased Captain Marvel during the end-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War.