Tiffany Haddish helps Kevin Hart get his GED in 'Night School' trailer

By Wade Sheridan  |  April 4, 2018 at 9:11 AM
April 4 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart goes back to school to earn his GED with Tiffany Haddish as his teacher in the first trailer for upcoming comedy, Night School.

The clip, released Tuesday, features Hart as a successful barbecue grill salesman who accidentally burns down his store and loses it all after attempting to propose to his girlfriend.

Hart then receives a job offer from an investment adviser friend played by Ben Schwartz who needs the comedian to get his GED in order to land a new job.

Hart encounters a cast of colorful characters at the school including Taran Killam as principal and Haddish who says she's teaching the class to "Make a little cash so that I can afford this warrant I got."

"My suspicions were correct. You're clinically dumb," Haddish says to Hart as he is seen struggling in school.

Night School, directed by Girls Trip helmer Malcolm D. Lee, is set to hit theaters on Sept. 28.

