Wilson, Hathaway 'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels' remake renamed 'The Hustle'

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Rebel Wilson has announced that her upcoming comedy remake of 1988's Dirty Rotten Scoundrels with Anne Hathaway has been renamed The Hustle and will arrive in theaters on June 29.

"Announcing that our film together will officially be called The Hustle and now will be released early on June 29th this year! Directed by @mrchrisaddison get ready for this beaut. The CON is ON," the actress said on Twitter Wednesday alongside a photo of Hathaway hugging her from behind.

The Hustle, from Veep director Chris Addison and screenwriter Jac Schaeffer, is based on Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, which starred Steve Martin, Michael Caine and Glenne Headly. The film will follow Wilson and Hathaway as they team up to con a tech billionaire played by Alex Sharp, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

The Hustle was originally titled Nasty Women, a reference to a phrase used by President Donald Trump to describe Democrat Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election. The film was also originally set to hit theaters on Aug. 10.