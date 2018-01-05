'Big Sick,' 'Get Out,' 'Logan' earn WGA nominations for Best Screenplay

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The nominations for the Writers Guild of America Awards for film and television have been announced.

In the running for Best Original Film Screenplay are Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani for The Big Sick; Jordan Peele for Get Out; Steven Rogers for I, Tonya; Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird; and Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor for The Shape of Water.

Shortlisted for Best Adapted Film Screenplay are James Ivory for Call Me by Your Name; Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber for The Disaster Artist; Scott Frank and James Mangold for Logan; and Aaron Sorkin for Molly's Game.

The nominees for Best Television Drama writing are Peter Ackerman, Hilary Bettis, Joshua Brand, Joel Fields, Stephen Schiff, Joe Weisberg and Tracey Scott Wilson for The Americans; Ann Cherkis, Vince Gilligan, Jonathan Glatzer, Peter Gould, Gennifer Hutchison, Heather Marion, Thomas Schnauz and Gordon Smith for Better Call Saul; David Benioff, Bryan Cogman, Dave Hill and D.B. Weiss for Game of Thrones; Ilene Chaiken, Nina Fiore, Dorothy Fortenberry, Leila Gerstein, John Herrera, Lynn Renee Maxcy, Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder, Wendy Straker Hauser and Eric Tuchman for The Handmaid's Tale; and Paul Dichter, Justin Doble, The Duffer Brothers, Jessie Nickson-Lopez, Kate Trefry for Stranger Things.

Vying for the prize for Best Television Comedy writing are Larry David, Jon Hayman, Justin Hurwitz and Jeff Schaffer for Curb Your Enthusiasm; Kristoffer Diaz, Liz Flahive, Tara Herrmann, Nick Jones, Jenji Kohan, Carly Mensch, Emma Rathbone, Sascha Rothchild and Rachel Shukert for GLOW; Aniz Adam Ansari, Aziz Ansari, Andrew Blitz, Zoe Jarman, Cord Jefferson, Sarah Peters, Sarah Schneider, Michael Schur, Leila Strachan, Gene Stupnitsky, Lakshmi Sundaram, Lena Waithe, Jason Woliner and Alan Yang for Master of None; Alec Berg, Shawn Boxe, Adam Countee, Jonathan Dotan, Mike Judge, Carrie Kemper, Andrew Law, Rachele Lynn, Dan O'Keefe, Meghan Pleticha, Chris Provenzano, Clay Tarver, Graham Wagner, Aaron Zelman for Silicon Valley; and for Veep.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony on Feb. 11.