'Umbrella Academy' actor Robert Sheehan to star in 'Withnail and I' stage play

1 of 3 | Robert Sheehan is set to star in a stage adaptation of the 1987 film "With nail & I." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Umbrella Academy actor Robert Sheehan is set to star in Bruce Robinson's stage play, Withnail and I, at The Rep theater in Birmingham, England. We are excited to announce the talented cast for the much-anticipated stage adaptation of the iconic comedy Withnail and I! Advertisement Hilarious, tragic, and wild, Withnail and I premieres here at The Rep on Fri 3 - Sat 25 May 2024. Book your tickets now: https://t.co/u2sujBs6jJ pic.twitter.com/moHQ8bFIK6— The Rep (@BirminghamRep) March 18, 2024

"We are excited to announce the talented cast for the much-anticipated stage adaptation of the iconic comedy Withnail and I! Hilarious, tragic, and wild, Withnail and I premieres here at The Rep on Fri 3 - Sat 25 May 2024," the venue announced Monday.

Sheehan will play the title character, while Adonis Siddique will play Marwood and Malcolm Sinclair I'll play Uncle Monty.

Sean Foley, theater's artistic director, is helming the production, which is based on Robinson's 1987 film by the same name starring Richard E. Grant, Paul McGann and Richard Griffiths.

