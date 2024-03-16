Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 16, 2024 / 4:52 PM

Everest climber, filmmaker, climate activist David Breashears dies at 68

By Ehren Wynder
Mount Everest, as seen from an aircraft over Nepal, was conquered five times by famed climber and climate activist David Breashears, who died this week at age 68. File Photo by Narendra Shrestha/EPA-EFE
Mount Everest, as seen from an aircraft over Nepal, was conquered five times by famed climber and climate activist David Breashears, who died this week at age 68. File Photo by Narendra Shrestha/EPA-EFE

March 16 (UPI) -- David Breashears, pioneering mountaineer, filmmaker and climate activist, has died in his Massachusetts home, his family announced. He was 68.

Family members confirmed to Outside Magazine on Friday that Breashears had died, and his passing was also noted by fellow climbers Ed Viesturs, Kathy Harvard and Jed Williamson.

Advertisement

"It is with tremendous sadness that we share the news of David Breashears' untimely passing," his family said in a statement issued to WCVB-TV. "David was a beloved brother, uncle, father, friend and colleague and a caring, impassioned advocate of adventure, exploration, and the health of our planet."

Breashears climbed to the summit of Mt. Everest five times in his life and transmitted the first live television images from the summit in 1983.

Footage of his expedition in 1996 was made into the feature film Everest, which generated more than $120 million in revenue and gained him celebrity status among outdoors enthusiasts.

During the shoot, Breashears witnessed the deadly blizzard that killed eight climbers and helped with the rescue and recovery of climbers after the incident.

That experience led to the 2008 Frontline documentary Storm Over Everest, which included interviews with survivors and original footage from the 1996 expedition.

Advertisement

In his later life, Breashears turned his focus to the impact of climate change on the Himalayas. He founded the advocacy group GlacierWorks and documented the glacial melt across the region through video and photography.

He also gave lectures around the world to educate people about the impact of climate change.

"It's a very easy thing to do, awareness. You can go find two pictures on a website and say that you're creating awareness, while the real hard work is taking people from awareness to impact," Breashears told NASA in a 2014 interview. "That's why taking this imagery and moving it to exhibits, or to scientists at NASA, is important."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Celine Dion shares rare photo of her with three sons
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Celine Dion shares rare photo of her with three sons
March 16 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Celine Dion shared a rare photo of her with her three sons this week.
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 7 hours ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
March 16 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend.
Famous birthdays for March 16: Nancy Wilson, Alexandra Daddario
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 16: Nancy Wilson, Alexandra Daddario
March 16 (UPI) -- Rocker Nancy Wilson turns 70 and actor Alexandra Daddario turns 38, among the famous birthdays for March 16.
Neil Gaiman personally contributed to 2 'Dead Boy Detectives' episodes
TV // 1 day ago
Neil Gaiman personally contributed to 2 'Dead Boy Detectives' episodes
LOS ANGELES, March 15 (UPI) -- "Dead Boy Detectives" showrunners Steve Yockey and Beth Schwartz teased Neil Gaiman's contributions to the Netflix adaptation of his comic books.
V of BTS releases 'FRI(END)S' single, music video
Music // 1 day ago
V of BTS releases 'FRI(END)S' single, music video
March 15 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member V released a single and music video for the song "FRI(END)S."
'Becoming Karl Lagerfeld' teaser: Daniel Bruhl plays young fashion designer
TV // 1 day ago
'Becoming Karl Lagerfeld' teaser: Daniel Bruhl plays young fashion designer
March 15 (UPI) -- "Becoming Karl Lagerfeld," a new series starring Daniel Brühl as a young Karl Lagerfeld, is coming to Hulu.
Zayn Malik releases 'What I Am,' first song of 2024
Music // 1 day ago
Zayn Malik releases 'What I Am,' first song of 2024
March 15 (UPI) -- Zayn Malik released "What I Am," a single from his forthcoming album, "Room Under the Stairs."
'Vikings' actor Alexander Ludwig expecting second child
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
'Vikings' actor Alexander Ludwig expecting second child
March 15 (UPI) -- "Hunger Games" and "Vikings" actor Alexander Ludwig is expecting his second child with his wife, Lauren.
Cardi B releases 'Enough (Miami)' single, music video
Music // 1 day ago
Cardi B releases 'Enough (Miami)' single, music video
March 15 (UPI) -- Cardi B released a single and music video for the song "Enough (Miami)."
'The Bear' renewed for Season 4, will film directly after Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
'The Bear' renewed for Season 4, will film directly after Season 3
March 15 (UPI) -- "The Bear," a comedy-drama starring Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, will return for a fourth season on FX on Hulu.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Christie Brinkley announces skin cancer diagnosis
Christie Brinkley announces skin cancer diagnosis
'Prank' star Rita Moreno stunned by Lenny Kravitz admiration
'Prank' star Rita Moreno stunned by Lenny Kravitz admiration
Famous birthdays for March 16: Nancy Wilson, Alexandra Daddario
Famous birthdays for March 16: Nancy Wilson, Alexandra Daddario
'Perfect Match' Season 2 to feature 'Love is Blind's' Jessica Vestal, Micah Lussier
'Perfect Match' Season 2 to feature 'Love is Blind's' Jessica Vestal, Micah Lussier
Celine Dion shares rare photo of her with three sons
Celine Dion shares rare photo of her with three sons
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement