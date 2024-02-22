Trending
Feb. 22, 2024 / 8:15 AM

No Season 2 for 'Buffyverse' Audible series

By Karen Butler
Charisma Carpenter's "Slayers: A Buffyverse Story" Audible series is not getting a second season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 2 | Charisma Carpenter's "Slayers: A Buffyverse Story" Audible series is not getting a second season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The stars and creators of Slayers: A Buffyverse Story say their Audible series isn't getting a second season.

The first season of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer audio spinoff was released last fall.

It featured the voice talents of Buffy veterans Amber Benson, Charisma Carpenter, James Marsters, Emma Caulfield, Anthony Head and Juliet Landau.

"Hugely disappointed to share that, despite its enormous success, Disney has refused to allow Audible to proceed with future seasons of SLAYERS: A BUFFYVERSE STORY. To my knowledge, they have provided no explanation," writer-producer Christopher Golden wrote on X Wednesday.

"Working with this cast, the production team, and the folks at Audible UK--and seeing the joy in the fan community--has been one of the happiest experiences of my career. I'm sorry we won't be able to continue on, but I'm so glad we were able to bring these characters back to you."

Benson, who co-created the series with Golden and revived her iconic witch character Tara for the project, mourned its demise on Instagram.

"I think Chris speaks for everyone involved -- we wish we could have made more! But grateful for what we were able to accomplish with Season One," Benson wrote. "We worked with the best cast and crew -- and felt so loved and supported by @audible & @audible_uk, and the incredible Buffy fans!"

Carpenter commented with a crossed swords emoji and wrote, "Forever!"

Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a supernatural horror TV series that ran from 1997 to 2003. It also starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, Seth Green and David Boreanaz.

