Entertainment News
Feb. 15, 2024 / 3:00 AM / Updated Feb. 15, 2019 at 11:03 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 15: Melissa Manchester, Megan Thee Stallion

By UPI Staff
Melissa Manchester poses for photographers as she arrives for the Kennedy Center Honors gala evening in Washington, D.C., on December 5, 2021. The singer turns 73 on February 15. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
1 of 3 | Melissa Manchester poses for photographers as she arrives for the Kennedy Center Honors gala evening in Washington, D.C., on December 5, 2021. The singer turns 73 on February 15. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Italian astronomer/physicist Galileo Galilei in 1564

-- French King Louis XV in 1710

-- Jeweler Charles Tiffany in 1812

-- Feminist pioneer Susan B. Anthony in 1820

-- British philosopher/mathematician Alfred North Whitehead in 1861

-- Actor John Barrymore in 1882

-- Illustrator Lillian Disney in 1899

-- Songwriter Harold Arlen in 1905

-- Actor Cesar Romero in 1907

-- Miep Gies, born Heroine Santruschitz, who helped hide Anne Frank and her family, in 1909

-- Actor Harvey Korman in 1927

-- Actor Claire Bloom in 1931 (age 93)

-- Astronaut Roger Chaffee in 1935

-- Football Hall of Fame member John Hadl in 1940

-- Actor Marisa Berenson in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor Jane Seymour in 1951 (age 73)

-- Singer Melissa Manchester in 1951 (age 73)

-- Simpsons cartoonist Matt Groening in 1954 (age 70)

-- Model/TV personality Janice Dickinson in 1955 (age 69)

-- Musician Ali Campbell in 1959 (age 65)

-- Comedian Chris Farley in 1964

-- Astronaut Leland Devon Melvin in 1964 (age 60)

-- Gambian President Adama Barrow in 1965 (age 59)

-- Rapper Birdman, born Bryan Christopher Williams, in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Renee O'Connor in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Alex Borstein in 1971 (age 53)

-- Filmmaker Miranda July in 1974 (age 50)

-- Musician Brandon Boyd in 1976 (age 48)

-- Musician Conor Oberst in 1980 (44)

-- Filmmaker Matt Duffer in 1984 (age 40)

-- Filmmaker Ross Duffer in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor/singer Amber Riley in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Callum Turner in 1990 (age 34)

-- Singer Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, in 1995 (age 29)

