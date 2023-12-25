Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 25, 2023 / 1:37 PM

Kevin Spacey revives Frank Underwood character for Tucker Carlson interview

The seven-minute video was posted on X Sunday and has already gotten nearly 27 million views.

By Karen Butler
Kevin Spacey leaving Southwark Crown Court for lunch during his sexual misconduct trial after the Judge ordered the jury to retire for their verdict in London on July 26. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
1 of 2 | Kevin Spacey leaving Southwark Crown Court for lunch during his sexual misconduct trial after the Judge ordered the jury to retire for their verdict in London on July 26. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Double Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey -- who saw his film, stage and TV career evaporate amid allegations of sexual misconduct from several men, but has never been convicted of a crime -- appeared in a Christmas Eve video with online media personality Tucker Carlson.

Spacey played Frank Underwood, his character from the celebrated drama House of Cards, during the seven-minute chat with Carlson about the fictional politician's presidential prospects as an Independent for 2024, which was posted on X Sunday and has already gotten nearly 27 million views.

Advertisement

Speaking with a Southern accent, "Underwood" even offered Carlson the vice president slot on his ticket, to which the conservative pundit replied he would "sleep on it."

Carlson noted that he and Spacey had something in common since Netflix fired Spacey from his show in 2017, while Carlson got the boot from Fox News in April.

"We both got canned by our networks," Spacey said, adding, "I think I have a long and very solid relationship with the public and that is a bond that has never been broken."

"Do you watch Netflix anymore?" Carlson asked.

Advertisement

"Probably as much as you watch Fox," Spacey said.

"Fair!" Carlson laughed.

The actor also described his situation as "bizarre," saying Netflix publicly cut ties with him based on allegations from which he was eventually exonerated.

"Netflix exists because of me," Spacey said.

"I put them on the map and they tried to put me in the ground," the actor said about how the show killed off his character.

Spacey won Golden Globe and SAG awards for his performance as Underwood on House of Cards.

He previously reprised the character in Christmas Eve YouTube videos in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Comedian Neel Nanda dead at 32
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Comedian Neel Nanda dead at 32
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Comedian Neel Nanda has died at the age of 32, his manager confirmed.
Penelope Featherington is front and center in new 'Bridgerton' Season 3 teaser art
TV // 2 hours ago
Penelope Featherington is front and center in new 'Bridgerton' Season 3 teaser art
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Netflix released new teaser art and photos for Season 3 of its costume drama, "Bridgerton," on Monday.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 25: Helena Christensen, Annie Lennox
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 25: Helena Christensen, Annie Lennox
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Model Helena Christensen turns 55 and singer Annie Lennox turns 69, among the famous birthdays for December 25.
Fans mourn death of Dixie Chicks founder, Laura Lynch
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
Fans mourn death of Dixie Chicks founder, Laura Lynch
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Fans are mourning the loss of Laura Lynch, founder of the highly popular country-turned-pop music band, The Dixie Chicks, who is dead at 65.
'Aquaman' tops North American box office with $28.1M
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Aquaman' tops North American box office with $28.1M
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa's "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $28.1 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Reports: Ryan O'Neal buried next to Farrah Fawcett
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Reports: Ryan O'Neal buried next to Farrah Fawcett
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Ryan O'Neal has been buried next to his late love Farrah Fawcett, according to multiple media reports.
Christopher Landon quits 'Scream 7' after actresses exit
Movies // 1 day ago
Christopher Landon quits 'Scream 7' after actresses exit
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Christopher Landon has announced he stepped down as director of "Scream 7."
Reality TV's Bobbie Jean Carter -- sister of Nick and Aaron Carter -- dead at 41
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Reality TV's Bobbie Jean Carter -- sister of Nick and Aaron Carter -- dead at 41
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Reality TV's Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, has died at the age of 41.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 24: Lee Daniels, Louis Tomlinson
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 24: Lee Daniels, Louis Tomlinson
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Singer Ricky Martin turns 51 and singer Louis Tomlinson turns 32, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 24.
James Caan-Josh Duhamel drama 'Las Vegas' to stream on Peacock
TV // 2 days ago
James Caan-Josh Duhamel drama 'Las Vegas' to stream on Peacock
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The early aughts drama, "Las Vegas," is set to start streaming for the first time on Peacock Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fans mourn death of Dixie Chicks founder, Laura Lynch
Fans mourn death of Dixie Chicks founder, Laura Lynch
Craig Johnson: 'Longmire' short stories now Christmas tradition
Craig Johnson: 'Longmire' short stories now Christmas tradition
Christopher Landon quits 'Scream 7' after actresses exit
Christopher Landon quits 'Scream 7' after actresses exit
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share photos of infant son Rocky
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share photos of infant son Rocky
Reports: Ryan O'Neal buried next to Farrah Fawcett
Reports: Ryan O'Neal buried next to Farrah Fawcett
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement