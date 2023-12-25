1 of 2 | Kevin Spacey leaving Southwark Crown Court for lunch during his sexual misconduct trial after the Judge ordered the jury to retire for their verdict in London on July 26. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Double Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey -- who saw his film, stage and TV career evaporate amid allegations of sexual misconduct from several men, but has never been convicted of a crime -- appeared in a Christmas Eve video with online media personality Tucker Carlson. Spacey played Frank Underwood, his character from the celebrated drama House of Cards, during the seven-minute chat with Carlson about the fictional politician's presidential prospects as an Independent for 2024, which was posted on X Sunday and has already gotten nearly 27 million views. Advertisement

Speaking with a Southern accent, "Underwood" even offered Carlson the vice president slot on his ticket, to which the conservative pundit replied he would "sleep on it."

Carlson noted that he and Spacey had something in common since Netflix fired Spacey from his show in 2017, while Carlson got the boot from Fox News in April.

"We both got canned by our networks," Spacey said, adding, "I think I have a long and very solid relationship with the public and that is a bond that has never been broken."

"Do you watch Netflix anymore?" Carlson asked.

Advertisement

"Probably as much as you watch Fox," Spacey said.

"Fair!" Carlson laughed.

The actor also described his situation as "bizarre," saying Netflix publicly cut ties with him based on allegations from which he was eventually exonerated.

"Netflix exists because of me," Spacey said.

"I put them on the map and they tried to put me in the ground," the actor said about how the show killed off his character.

Spacey won Golden Globe and SAG awards for his performance as Underwood on House of Cards.

He previously reprised the character in Christmas Eve YouTube videos in 2018, 2019 and 2020.