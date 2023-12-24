Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 24, 2023 / 8:59 AM

Reality TV's Bobbie Jean Carter -- sister of Nick and Aaron Carter -- dead at 41

By Karen Butler
Reality TV's Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, has died at the age of 41. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio
Reality TV's Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, has died at the age of 41. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Reality TV's Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, has died at the age of 41.

"I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time," Jane Carter, the stars' mother, told TMZ Saturday.

Advertisement

"When I am able to think clearly, I'll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private," she added.

"[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."

The exact cause and circumstances of her death have not been disclosed, but People.com quoted sources close to the Carters as saying Bobbie Jean died after going into cardiac arrest, although what prompted that was not immediately clear.

Bobbie Jean appeared with her family on the 2006 E! reality TV show, House of Carters, and worked as a wardrobe stylist and makeup artist on musician Aaron's concert tours.

Advertisement

She was arrested in Florida for shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance in June 2023, according to E! News.

Aaron drowned in his tub at 34 after taking medication in November 2022 and their sister Leslie died of a drug overdose at 25 in January 2012.

All three of the late Carters battled substance abuse issues throughout their short lives.

Nick Carter is a member of the popular music group, Backstreet Boys.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Andre Braugher
Actor Andre Braugher holds his Emmy won for his work in "Thief" at the Primetime Emmy awards in Los Angeles on August 27, 2006. Braugher, best known for staring in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Men of a Certain Age" and "Homicide: Life on the Street," died at the age of 61 on December 11. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Famous birthdays for Dec. 24: Lee Daniels, Louis Tomlinson
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 24: Lee Daniels, Louis Tomlinson
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Singer Ricky Martin turns 51 and singer Louis Tomlinson turns 32, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 24.
James Caan-Josh Duhamel drama 'Las Vegas' to stream on Peacock
TV // 21 hours ago
James Caan-Josh Duhamel drama 'Las Vegas' to stream on Peacock
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The early aughts drama, "Las Vegas," is set to start streaming for the first time on Peacock Friday.
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share photos of infant son Rocky
Entertainment News // 22 hours ago
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share photos of infant son Rocky
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and rock star Travis Barker have shared on Instagram the first photos of their infant son Rocky.
Pete Davidson cancels several stand-up comedy shows
Entertainment News // 22 hours ago
Pete Davidson cancels several stand-up comedy shows
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Pete Davidson has canceled the stand-up comedy shows he had scheduled through early 2024.
Nicki Minaj's 'Pink Friday 2' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 23 hours ago
Nicki Minaj's 'Pink Friday 2' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Rapper Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Craig Johnson: 'Longmire' short stories now Christmas tradition
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Craig Johnson: 'Longmire' short stories now Christmas tradition
NEW YORK, Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Craig Johnson says it is satisfying to know that his annual short story releases about Sheriff Walt Longmire have become a part of so many people's Christmas traditions.
Movie review: 'Ferrari' bogged down in obsessive detail
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Ferrari' bogged down in obsessive detail
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23 (UPI) -- "Ferrari," in theaters Christmas Day, is so focused on the details of the auto business that it sells the real life characters short.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 23: Harry Shearer, Finn Wolfhard
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 23: Harry Shearer, Finn Wolfhard
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Actor Harry Shearer turns 80 and actor Finn Wolfhard turns 21, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 23.
Jon Cryer, Donald Faison: 'Extended Family' looks for laughs, civility after divorce
TV // 1 day ago
Jon Cryer, Donald Faison: 'Extended Family' looks for laughs, civility after divorce
NEW YORK, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Extended Family" stars Jon Cryer, Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer say they connected to the story at the heart of NBC's sitcom because they know what it's like to be divorced but trying to keep things civil.
NCT 127 releases 'Be There for Me' holiday single, music video
Music // 1 day ago
NCT 127 releases 'Be There for Me' holiday single, music video
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released a single and music video for the holiday song "Be There for Me."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Craig Johnson: 'Longmire' short stories now Christmas tradition
Craig Johnson: 'Longmire' short stories now Christmas tradition
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share photos of infant son Rocky
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share photos of infant son Rocky
Jon Cryer, Donald Faison: 'Extended Family' looks for laughs, civility after divorce
Jon Cryer, Donald Faison: 'Extended Family' looks for laughs, civility after divorce
Pete Davidson cancels several stand-up comedy shows
Pete Davidson cancels several stand-up comedy shows
Derek Hough says wife Hayley's cranioplasty surgery was successful
Derek Hough says wife Hayley's cranioplasty surgery was successful
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement