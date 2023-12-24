Reality TV's Bobbie Jean Carter -- sister of Nick and Aaron Carter -- dead at 41

Reality TV's Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, has died at the age of 41. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Reality TV's Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, has died at the age of 41. "I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time," Jane Carter, the stars' mother, told TMZ Saturday. Advertisement

"When I am able to think clearly, I'll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private," she added.

"[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."

The exact cause and circumstances of her death have not been disclosed, but People.com quoted sources close to the Carters as saying Bobbie Jean died after going into cardiac arrest, although what prompted that was not immediately clear.

Bobbie Jean appeared with her family on the 2006 E! reality TV show, House of Carters, and worked as a wardrobe stylist and makeup artist on musician Aaron's concert tours.

Advertisement

She was arrested in Florida for shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance in June 2023, according to E! News.

Aaron drowned in his tub at 34 after taking medication in November 2022 and their sister Leslie died of a drug overdose at 25 in January 2012.

All three of the late Carters battled substance abuse issues throughout their short lives.

Nick Carter is a member of the popular music group, Backstreet Boys.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Andre Braugher Actor Andre Braugher holds his Emmy won for his work in "Thief" at the Primetime Emmy awards in Los Angeles on August 27, 2006. Braugher, Actor Andre Braugher holds his Emmy won for his work in "Thief" at the Primetime Emmy awards in Los Angeles on August 27, 2006. Braugher, best known for staring in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Men of a Certain Age" and "Homicide: Life on the Street," died at the age of 61 on December 11. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo