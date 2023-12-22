Trending
Entertainment News
Dec. 22, 2023 / 8:04 AM

Derek Hough says wife Hayley's cranioplasty surgery was successful

By Karen Butler
Derek Hough performs at the 87th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York City in 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Derek Hough performs at the 87th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York City in 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars icon Derek Hough has given an update on Instagram about his wife Hayley Erbert's ongoing health battle.
"With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I'd like to share that Hayley's cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned. My sincere appreciation goes to the exceptional medical team," Hough, 38, wrote Thursday.

"Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery. Especially Dr. Mai who not only performed the surgery but was also the one who saved her life 2 weeks ago," Hough added. "We are profoundly touched by the outpouring of support and prayers from each of you."

Hough's message accompanied a photo of him at Erbert's bedside in the hospital.

Erbert, a 29-year-old dancer, suffered symptoms of a cranial hematoma earlier this month.

The couple announced their engagement in June 2022 after seven years of dating and exchanged wedding vows in August 2023.

