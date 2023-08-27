Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 27, 2023 / 12:19 PM

Derek Hough marries Hayley Erbert

By Karen Butler
1/3
Derek Hough has married his longtime love Hayley Erbert. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Derek Hough has married his longtime love Hayley Erbert. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars veterans Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert exchanged marriage vows in Monterey County, Calif., on Saturday.

"We're in a redwood forest, but we got married right in front of this mother tree that's surrounded by all these smaller trees," Erbert told People.com.

Advertisement

"They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother. The symbolism of it was beautiful. We're here, planting our seeds to grow our family."

Hough, 38, wore a traditional black tuxedo and bow-tie and Erbert, 28, chose an off-the-shoulder white gown and veil to wear on their happy day.

Advertisement

The couple, who announced their engagement in June 2022, shared People's exclusive coverage of their wedding on their personal Instagram accounts.

Hough also wrote in a separate Instagram post: "I sat down at the piano, thinking about our relationship and the massive step of committing my life to you.

"The amount of life we have already shared is pretty incredible. This video is a just a tiny snippet of what we've already experienced," he added. "Life seems to be moving so fast, I want to hold back time as much as I possibly can to savor each and every moment with you. I can't wait to continue building memories and a beautiful life with you, together."

Erbert replied in the comments section: "I love you from the deepest depths of my heart. Thank you for choosing me in this life."

The couple met on Dancing with the Stars in 2015.

Hough was a lead pro dancer on the show and is now a judge, while Erbert is a DWTS troupe dancer who has performed on several DWTS live stage tours.

Valentine's Day: IRL couples who have also been co-stars

Goldie Hawn (R) and Kurt Russell attend the premiere of "Snatched" in Los Angeles on May 10, 2017. The longtime couple have starred together in "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band," "Swing Shift," "Overboard" and "The Christmas Chronicles." In fact, the couple fell in love on the set of "Swing Shift." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Days of Our Lives,' original Harley Quinn voice actress Arleen Sorkin dead at 67
TV // 2 hours ago
'Days of Our Lives,' original Harley Quinn voice actress Arleen Sorkin dead at 67
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- "Days of Our Lives" icon Arleen Sorkin, who also was the original voice of villain Harley Quinn in numerous animated TV shows and movies, has died at the age of 67.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 27: Sarah Chalke, Chandra Wilson
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 27: Sarah Chalke, Chandra Wilson
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Actor Sarah Chalke turns 47 and actor Chandra Wilson turns 54, among the famous birthdays for Aug. 27.
Disney+ cancels 'Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.' after two seasons
TV // 20 hours ago
Disney+ cancels 'Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.' after two seasons
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Disney+ has canceled its medical dramedy, "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.," after two seasons.
Legendary game show host, animal rights advocate Bob Barker dead at 99
Entertainment News // 22 hours ago
Legendary game show host, animal rights advocate Bob Barker dead at 99
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Bob Barker's publicist has confirmed that the legendary "Price is Right" host and animal rights advocate died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles Saturday.
Travis Scott's 'Utopia' tops U.S. album chart for 3rd week
Music // 1 day ago
Travis Scott's 'Utopia' tops U.S. album chart for 3rd week
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Rapper Travis Scott's "Utopia" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a third consecutive week.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 26: Keke Palmer
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 26: Keke Palmer
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Actor Keke Palmer turns 30 and actor Macaulay Culkin turns 43, among the famous birthdays for Aug. 26.
Pregnant Emma Roberts runs for her life in 'AHS: Delicate' teaser
TV // 1 day ago
Pregnant Emma Roberts runs for her life in 'AHS: Delicate' teaser
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- FX released a new teaser for "American Horror Story: Delicate" on Friday. The teaser features Emma Roberts running down a hallway with a pregnant belly.
Blackpink releases 'The Girls,' first song of 2023
Music // 1 day ago
Blackpink releases 'The Girls,' first song of 2023
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- K-pop group Blackpink released a single and music video for "The Girls," a song for its mobile game.
'Selling the OC': Tyler Stanaland, Alex Hall get close in Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Selling the OC': Tyler Stanaland, Alex Hall get close in Season 2 trailer
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- "Selling the OC," a spinoff of reality series "Selling Sunset," will return for a second season on Netflix.
'Moving' becomes most-viewed Korean original on Disney+, Hulu
TV // 2 days ago
'Moving' becomes most-viewed Korean original on Disney+, Hulu
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- "Moving," a superhero series based on the Kang Full webtoon, is the most-watched Korean original on Disney+ and Hulu.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Legendary game show host, animal rights advocate Bob Barker dead at 99
Legendary game show host, animal rights advocate Bob Barker dead at 99
'Days of Our Lives,' original Harley Quinn voice actress Arleen Sorkin dead at 67
'Days of Our Lives,' original Harley Quinn voice actress Arleen Sorkin dead at 67
Disney+ cancels 'Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.' after two seasons
Disney+ cancels 'Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.' after two seasons
Pregnant Emma Roberts runs for her life in 'AHS: Delicate' teaser
Pregnant Emma Roberts runs for her life in 'AHS: Delicate' teaser
Famous birthdays for Aug. 27: Sarah Chalke, Chandra Wilson
Famous birthdays for Aug. 27: Sarah Chalke, Chandra Wilson
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement