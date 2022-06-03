Trending
June 3, 2022

Derek Hough engaged to Hayley Erbert

By Karen Butler
Derek Hough has announced he is engaged to Hayley Erbert, his girlfriend of seven years. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Professional dancers Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are engaged to be married.

"It's only the beginning...the beginning of forever," Hough wrote on Instagram Thursday.

The message captioned a photo showing Hough, 37, standing and holding Erbert, 27, in his arms with their faces pressed together in a room filled with flowers.

Their names were at the top of the post with the status of "engaged."

People.com said Hough worked with Chau Lui, co-owner of Paris Jewellers, to design Erbert's "extraordinary and rare" custom oval diamond and platinum engagement ring.

Hough and Erbert have been a couple since meeting on Dancing with the Stars in 2015.

