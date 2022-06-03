Derek Hough engaged to Hayley Erbert

1/4

Derek Hough has announced he is engaged to Hayley Erbert, his girlfriend of seven years. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Professional dancers Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are engaged to be married. "It's only the beginning...the beginning of forever," Hough wrote on Instagram Thursday. Advertisement

The message captioned a photo showing Hough, 37, standing and holding Erbert, 27, in his arms with their faces pressed together in a room filled with flowers.

Their names were at the top of the post with the status of "engaged."

People.com said Hough worked with Chau Lui, co-owner of Paris Jewellers, to design Erbert's "extraordinary and rare" custom oval diamond and platinum engagement ring.

Advertisement

Hough and Erbert have been a couple since meeting on Dancing with the Stars in 2015.